Former England star Jermaine McGillvary makes retirement decision

WAKEFIELD TRINITY winger and former England international Jermaine McGillvary will retire from rugby league at the end of this season.

McGillvary spent almost his entire career with Huddersfield Giants, scoring 209 tries in 311 appearances for his hometown club.

The 36-year-old is sixth on the list of Super League try-scorers and won the League Leaders’ Shield in 2013.

That was the only trophy he had won in his career until this season, when he joined Wakefield and won the 1895 Cup – scoring two tries in his first Wembley appearance – and the Championship Shield with the play-offs still to come.

Internationally, McGillvary earned 17 caps for England and scored twelve tries, seven of them coming during the 2017 World Cup when he helped them reach the final, alongside four Great Britain appearances.

“Being able to make my family proud has been amazingly special and also the best part about my career,” he said on his retirement.

“I’m so grateful for what the game has done for me. There’s been some low points but they have made me appreciate all the highs.

“I’ve traveled the world and made so many memories along the way, it has truly been a blessing.

“The 2017 World Cup in Australia probably being the most stand out for me, getting to lock horns with the world’s best and showing what I was capable of on the biggest stage.

“I’d like to thank all of my teammates past and present, staff, the fans and also people within and outside of rugby league who have helped me along the way as without you all I wouldn’t have been the player I became.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast