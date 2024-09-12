Hull FC lay out expectations of Aidan Sezer as Super League return confirmed

HULL FC have signed halfback Aidan Sezer as an “excellent role model” for the rest of their team, says director of rugby Richie Myler.

Australia Sezer has penned a two-year contract at the MKM Stadium after one season with bottom-placed NRL side Wests Tigers.

The 33-year-old had mixed fortunes in his previous four-year stint in Super League, starting at Huddersfield Giants and earning a Dream Team spot in his debut 2020 season and second place in the Man of Steel voting.

But he struggled to subsequently find the same form with Leeds Rhinos.

At Leeds he played alongside Myler, who believes Sezer has plenty to offer Hull.

“Aidan is a seasoned professional who has shown his capabilities in both the NRL and Super League,” said Myler.

“With over a decade playing at the top level, we’re delighted to add someone of his calibre to our ranks for 2025.

“John (Cartwright, incoming Hull FC head coach) is fully aware of the talent Aidan possesses having coached him earlier in his career (at Gold Coast Titans), while I had the pleasure of playing alongside him for two years at Leeds.

“He is a leadership figure, and he’s going to bring that quality to us next season – he’ll be another excellent role model for some of our younger talents to look up to.

“With the return of Jordan Abdull (who will join from Catalans Dragons), plus the bright young talent of Jack Charles, our pivot options are something that excites us for next season as we add another piece of the puzzle into place.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast