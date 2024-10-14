Hull KR and Bradford Bulls stars face mammoth bans as Wigan Warriors forward suspended in wake of Super League Grand Final

HULL KR star Peta Hiku is in line to be given a mammoth ban following the Super League Grand Final.

Hiku, who has played a key role in Rovers’ rise to the top of the Super League, has been slapped with a Grade E charge of ‘Unnecessary Contact with a Player who is or maybe injured’.

If found guilty at an Operational Rules Tribunal which will take place tomorrow night, Hiku could face multiple games on the sideline.

Meanwhile, Wigan Warriors forward Luke Thompson has been handed a one-match penalty notice following a charge of Grade B Dangerous Contact, with the England international given the higher end of the sanction.

Bradford Bulls outside back Jaden Myers will also appear at an Operational Rules Tribunal this week after being charged with Grade E Dangerous Throw/Lift in his side’s 21-20 loss to Toulouse Olympique yesterday afternoon.

