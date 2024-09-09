Albert Goldthorpe Medal points for Super League Round 25

HERE’S who earned Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Castleford Tigers 12-34 Leigh Leopards

Tom Amone carried the ball strongly and posted two tries.

3 pts Tom Amone (Leigh)

2 pts Matt Moylan (Leigh)

1 pt Gareth O’Brien (Leigh)

Leeds Rhinos 68-6 Hull FC

Up to third in competition’s try-assists with 21, together with two tries of his own and over 200 running metres, Brodie Croft was the master of all he surveyed.

3 pts Brodie Croft (Leeds)

2 pts Alfie Edgell (Leeds)

1 pt Lachlan Miller (Leeds)

Wigan Warriors 24-20 Hull KR

A first England call-up in the morning and a huge performance to put Wigan top of Super League in the evening – another day in the life of Junior Nsemba.

3 pts Junior Nsemba (Wigan)

2 pts Jake Wardle (Wigan)

1 pt Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Warrington Wolves 16-2 St Helens

George Williams was the game’s most threatening player and set up both Warrington tries.

3 pts George Williams (Warrington)

2 pts Matty Ashton (Warrington)

1 pt Zane Musgrove (Warrington)

Salford Red Devils 27-12 Catalans Dragons

Marc Sneyd marshalled his team brilliantly and kicked superbly.

3 pts Marc Sneyd (Salford)

2 pts Arthur Mourgue (Catalans)

1 pt Oli Partington (Salford)

Huddersfield Giants 22-16 London Broncos

Oli Leyland was a superbly effective tactical kicker.

3 pts Oli Leyland (London)

2 pts Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield)

1 pt Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield)

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast