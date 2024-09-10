Halifax Panthers post fresh financial update

HALIFAX PANTHERS say they have settled their tax bill after appealing for financial help last week.

The Championship club said their future would be at “immediate risk” if they were unable to raise the money owed to HMRC.

Halifax said that they had £80,000 of urgent debt, including the payments to HMRC plus player and staff wages.

The former has now been settled, but the Panthers are looking for further support for players and staff who were not paid fully at the beginning of this month.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Panthers family, the club can confirm it has settled the remainder of the HMRC bill that was subject to the winding up petition due this Wednesday,” said interim Halifax chairman Lee Kenny.

“This has been achieved thanks to a combination of commercial activity, accelerated RFL payments and the huge generosity of the fans and sponsors. Thank you all!

“As mentioned in previous statements, while this safeguards the club’s immediate future, there is still a lot of work to be done to tackle the long-term financial challenges facing the club.

“Our attention now turns to ensuring all players and staff receive the remainder of the wages that were due on the 1st of September as soon as possible.”

After that, Halifax estimate that they will need at least a further £120,000 to survive the rest of the year.

