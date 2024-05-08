Albert Goldthorpe Medal points for Super League Round Ten plus latest standings

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Wigan Warriors 30-8 Catalans Dragons

Jake Wardle saved two tries in the second half and unselfishly sent Liam Farrell over for his 150th career try.

3 pts Jake Wardle (Wigan)

2 pts Harry Smith (Wigan)

1 pt Junior Nsemba (Wigan)

Huddersfield Giants 16-18 Salford Red Devils

Nene Macdonald was superb, but Marc Sneyd controlled the game from the first whistle.

3 pts Marc Sneyd (Salford)

2 pts Nene Macdonald (Salford)

1 pt Tim Lafai (Salford)

Leeds Rhinos 46-8 London Broncos

“He was tremendous tonight, he went about it the right way,” Rohan Smith said of Lachie Miller and his assured performance that brought two try assists, 14 tackle busts and 187 running metres.

3 pts Lachie Miller (Leeds)

2 pts Jarrod O’Connor (Leeds)

1 pt Andy Ackers (Leeds)

Warrington Wolves 24-6 Hull FC

Josh Thewlis was threatening all night, showing great footwork to cross for all three of his tries.

3 pts Josh Thewlis (Warrington)

2 pts George Williams (Warrington)

1 pt Jack Walker (Hull FC)

Hull KR 40-20 St Helens

Jai Whitbread had two stints, forcing Saints back time and again and he was tremendous in defence.

3 pts Jai Whitbread (Hull KR)

2 pts Dean Hadley (Hull KR)

1 pt Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Leigh Leopards 28-28 Castleford Tigers

Tex Hoy may have struggled at Hull but he is quickly establishing himself at Castleford and had a busy game with several important involvements.

3 points Tex Hoy (Castleford)

2 points Matt Moylan (Leigh)

1 point Louis Senior (Castleford)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round Ten points)

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 17 (+3)

2 = Théo Fages (Catalans Dragons) 9

Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants) 9

Lachlan Miller (Leeds Rhinos) 9 (+3)

Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils) 9 (+2)

6 = Tyrone May (Hull KR) 8

Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards) 8 (+2)

Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils) 8

Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils) 8 (+1)

10 = Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants) 7

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) 7 (+1)

Alex Walmsley (St Helens) 7

George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 7 (+2)

