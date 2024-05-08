Super League, Championship, League One and NRL top try, goal and point scorers

SUPER LEAGUE

Tries

1 Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants) 11

2 Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers) 10

3 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 9

4 = Peta Hiku (Hull KR) 8

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) 8

Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves) 8

Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves) 8

Goals

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 36

2 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 34

3 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 31

4 Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards) 26

5 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 24

Points

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 78

2 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 74

3 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 72

4 Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves) 66

5 Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards) 64

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tries

1 Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity) 11

2 Connor Wynne (Featherstone Rovers) 8

3 =Kieran Gill (Bradford Bulls) 7

Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 7

4 = Maxime Stefani (Toulouse Olympique) 6

Josh Griffin (Wakefield Trinity) 6

Ryan Ince (Widnes Vikings) 6

Goals

1 Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 37

2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 32

3 Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings) 28

4 Jordan Lilley (Bradford Bulls) 23

5 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 21

Points

1 Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 102

2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 76

3 Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings) 58

4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 52

5 Jordan Lilley (Bradford Bulls) 49

LEAGUE ONE

Tries

1 Cian Tyrer (Oldham) 14

2 Billy Walkley (Keighley Cougars) 12

3 = Jude Ferreira (Hunslet) 10

Ellis Robson (Keighley Cougars) 10

4 = Tom Wilkinson (Midlands Hurricanes) 8

Luke Forber (Rochdale Hornets) 8

Goals

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 46

2 Jamie Ellis (Oldham) 34

3 Martyn Ridyard (Rochdale Hornets) 32

4 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 26

5 Jake Sweeting (Midlands Hurricanes) 19

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 96

2 Jamie Ellis (Oldham) 72

3 Cian Tyrer (Oldham) 70

4 Martyn Ridyard (Rochdale Hornets) 65

5 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 56

NRL

Tries

1 Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers) 9

2 = Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters) 8

Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos) 8

Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks) 8

5 = Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm) 7

Tyrell Sloan (St George Illawarra Dragons) 7

Jack Bostock (Dolphins) 7

Goals

1 Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks) 34

2 Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) 31

3 = Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles) 29

Nick Meaney (Melbourne Storm) 29

5 = Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins) 27

Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters) 27

Points

1 = Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) 82

Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles) 82

3 Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins) 78

4 Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks) 73

Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons) 72

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,429 (May 6, 2024)

