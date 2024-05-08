Robbie Storey’s unlikely journey to Super League with London Broncos

By LOUIS CHAPMAN-COOMBE

LONDON centre Robbie Storey is enjoying his capital challenge after going from relegation to League One with Keighley to a shot at Super League.

The 24-year-old has had an eventful Rugby League journey since starting out in Castleford’s Academy.

Following his release by the Tigers, he spent a season in France with Carcassonne, then returned to the UK to join Dewsbury in 2021.

A move to Doncaster followed before Storey was a stand-out in a tough 2023 Championship campaign for Keighley.

While the Cougars went down, he made 27 appearances, notched eleven tries, and was recognised as one of the best centres in the competition.

His Keighley connection helped seal his switch to the Broncos following their promotion to Super League.

“It was because of the old Keighley coach Rhys Lovegrove,” he explained.

“He left during last season and ended up going to London (as assistant to Mike Eccles).

“I played pretty well at Keighley, so he put my name forward at the Broncos and it went from there.

“He’s a great coach with so much rugby knowledge and has been great for me.”

Storey added: “I was always trying to aim for Super League.

“I’ve been in League One (with Doncaster), then the Championship, so it’s been three different divisions in three years.

“I was always trying to get myself to Super League standard, which I believe I am capable of.

“We have a monthly review with the coaches. They asked how the step up has been and I said ‘I’m not being too big-headed, but it was actually harder in the Championship’.

“Super League is faster, and you have to be fitter, but physically I feel it’s harder in the Championship.”

Storey believes playing in an attack-minded team alongside the likes of James Meadows brings out the best in him.

“James played for London before, so he knows what attack is about,” he explained.

“He’s an experienced player who I have gelled with really well.”

