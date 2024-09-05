Albert Goldthorpe Medal standings with Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis catching up on leader

WITH three rounds of the Super League regular season remaining, Salford Red Devils’ Marc Sneyd remains the Albert Goldthorpe Medal leader.
But his lead has been cut to just three points by Mikey Lewis, who earned full marks in Hull KR’s win over Sneyd’s Salford last week.
The Albert Goldthorpe Medal is scored in the same way as the Man of Steel award, with the best three players in each Super League match given three, two and one point.
While the Man of Steel scoring ‘goes dark’ midway through the season, the Goldthorpe Medal standings are visible each week and as such provide a good indication of who is also in contention for the Man of Steel.
