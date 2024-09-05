Warrington Wolves v St Helens team news as Jack Welsby set for early return

JACK WELSBY could return to the St Helens team for Saturday’s trip to Warrington Wolves after being named in their 21-man squad.

The England fullback has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury but is back in contention ahead of schedule as Saints bid to secure a place in the Super League play-offs.

Welsby replaces Leon Cowen in the only change to the group named for the previous week’s win at Huddersfield Giants.

There is also just a sole change for Warrington, who are without prop Paul Vaughan as he begins a three-match ban that rules him out of the remainder of the regular season.

Max Wood takes his place in Sam Burgess’ 21-man squad.

Warrington 21-man squad: 2 Josh Thewlis, 3 Toby King, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 George Williams, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 9 Danny Walker, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 13 Matty Nicholson, 14 Rodrick Tai, 15 Joe Philbin, 16 Zane Musgrove, 17 Jordan Crowther, 28 Adam Holroyd, 29 Tom Whitehead, 32 Sam Powell ,33 Arron Lindop, 34 Max Wood, 38 Cai Taylor-Wray, 41 Luke Yates, 42 John Bateman.

St Helens 21-man squad: 1 Jack Welsby, 3 Waqa Blake, 5 Jon Bennison, 6 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Moses Mbye, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 19 Matt Whitley, 20 George Delaney, 21 Ben Davies, 22 Sam Royle, 24 Jake Burns, 25 Tee Ritson, 30 Jonny Vaughan, 31 Noah Stephens, 33 Harry Robertson, 35 George Whitby.

