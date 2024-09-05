Leeds Rhinos announce release of four players

LEEDS RHINOS will release four more players, including winger David Fusitu’a, at the end of this season.

Fusitu’a arrived at AMT Headingley three years ago with a fine try-scoring record from the NRL with New Zealand Warriors but has been limited to only 40 appearances, scoring 17 tries, because of injury.

The Rhinos have also confirmed the departures of both centre Luis Roberts and hooker Corey Johnson when their contracts expire imminently.

Roberts has scored five tries in 21 appearances since signing from Leigh two years ago while Academy product Johnson played 29 first-team games for Leeds.

Additionally, prop Kieran Hudson has been granted a release from the final year of his contract and will leave the club.

Hudson signed from Castleford Tigers ahead of this season but has not made an appearance.

Those four exits come on top of the already-confirmed departures of Rhyse Martin, who has signed for Hull KR, and James Donaldson, who is switching to part-time rugby with Bradford Bulls.

Sporting director Ian Blease said: “Sadly part of the professional game is that players do move on from clubs to seek new opportunities elsewhere.

“All six players will leave AMT Headingley with our very best wishes and, on behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank them for their efforts for the club, not just on matchdays but the unseen hard work that goes on behind the scenes as players battle hard to get back from injuries to support their team mates.

“We have three games left in the regular season and I know, regardless of where their future lies at the end of the year, all six players will be giving their all each day to help the whole squad prepare for those games and achieve their potential this season.

“I am sure the Leeds fans can show their appreciation on Friday night when we play Hull FC, especially to the four lads who have been here for a number of years.”

