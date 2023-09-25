Albert Goldthorpe Medal winners revealed as two Super League stars share prize

GEORGE WILLIAMS and Bevan French have tied for first place in this season’s Albert Goldthorpe Medal table, with both players earning 27 points from 27 rounds of matches.

After each Super League game, the League Express reporter allocates three points to the best player in the game, with two points and one point respectively to the second and third best.

Williams shot into an early lead in the medal table, reflecting Warrington Wolves’ unbeaten start to the season after eight rounds, while French has drawn level with him in the latter part of the season, reflecting Wigan Warriors’ recent strong performances.

Leigh Leopards’ Lance Todd Trophy winner Lachlan Lam has finished in joint-third position alongside Catalans Dragons captain Benjamin Garcia on 22 points, with four players – Tom Amone (Leigh), Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils), Jack Welsby (St Helens) and Harry Smith (Wigan) a further five points behind with 17 points.

The method used by League Express to allocate Albert Goldthorpe Medal points has been copied by Super League for its Steve Prescott Man of Steel Medal, the winner of which will be announced at the Rugby League Awards on October 10 at Emirates Old Trafford.

Salford’s Brodie Croft won both the Albert Goldthorpe Medal and the Man of Steel last season.

The RFL is expected to announce the Man of Steel shortlist of three players a week on Wednesday, October 4.

