Kyle Amor excited for unique testimonial as Cumbria name squad

KYLE AMOR is looking forward to a much-deserved testimonial after ending his 15-year professional career earlier this year.

The former St Helens favourite called time in May while at Widnes Vikings, but will dust down the boots to play one last time when Cumbria play Wales at Whitehaven on Friday, October 13.

A 28-man Cumbria squad has been announced for the fixture, including Saints’ Tee Ritson, Wigan Warriors’ Harvie Hill, Salford Red Devils’ Brad Singleton and Leeds Rhinos’ James Donaldson.

“I played for Cumbria against England in 2010 in the Garry Purdham memorial match after the Cumbrian shootings,” said Amor.

“I played for Cumbria alongside Gary Broadbent, Scott Teare and Howard Hill that day, and now I’ll be playing alongside their sons, Luke, Curtis and Harvie. That shows how old I am!”

Amor believes that one day Workington Town and Whitehaven will merge and that his Cumbria side will demonstrate how strong a combined team might be.

“I want people to see what will happen if they merge,” he said.

“A Cumbrian brand would be so strong and well supported. I don’t buy into the Workington and Whitehaven rivalry anymore because neither side has enough fans. More people are aware of the difficulties now.

“We’ve had this kit designed and all of the sponsors bar one are Cumbrian companies, so it shows businesses want to support Cumbrian Rugby League. I do believe a merger is not a case of when and not if.

“I want to drive up interest in Cumbrian Rugby League. We need a Cumbria rep side every year because they would give Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England Knights better games than they would get against each other.”

Cumbria 28-man squad: Jordan Johnstone (Castleford Tigers), Brandon Moore (Halifax Panthers), Kyle Amor (unattached), Brad Singleton (Salford Red Devils), Harvie Hill (Wigan Warriors), Brad Walker (Keighley Cougars), Alistair Leak (Batley Bulldogs), Tee Ritson (St Helens), Gregg McNally (Rochdale Hornets), James Donaldson (Leeds Rhinos), Andrew Bulman (Barrow Raiders), Luke Broadbent (Barrow Raiders), Shane Toal (Barrow Raiders), Charlie Elmslie (Barrow Raiders), Luke Creswell (Barrow Island), Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders), Brett Carter (Barrow Raiders), Curtis Teare (Whitehaven), Jamie Doran (Whitehaven), Perry Singleton (Whitehaven), Connor Holiday (Whitehaven), James Newton (Whitehaven), Jake Carter (Whitehaven), Jordan Thompson (Workington Town), Steve Scholey (Workington Town), Liam McAvoy (Workington Town), Matty Henson (Workington Town), Jordan Burns (Workington Town)

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.