Alex Young, brother of NRL and ex-Super League star Dominic Young, signs for Championship club

IT appears as though the Young family is taking rugby league by storm.

Not only is Dominic Young making his way in the NRL and with England now his brother and Jamaican international Alex Young is making his way up after signing with Newcastle Thunder.

Young is Newcastle Thunder head coach Chris Thorman’s seventh addition to the squad ahead of the 2023 season following the winger’s spell with Workington Town.

The utility back began his career at Oulton Raiders before enjoying stints in the academy set-up of both Super League sides Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants.

In a decision to put his education first, the 23-year-old enrolled at Northumbria University and was part of the institution’s rugby league side which won the national cup on two occasions in 2018 and 2019.

Young then joined Workington in 2020, and in the last three seasons at the club has gone on to make over 40 appearances, with his consistency earning him a call-up to the Jamaican national team for their maiden campaign in the Rugby League World Cup.

Young made his debut for the Reggae Warriors in their opening game against Ireland as well as featuring in their third and final fixture against Lebanon.

Speaking on his decision to sign for Newcastle Thunder, Young said: “I’m excited to have signed for Thunder and looking forward to what the new season brings.

“It’ll be good to meet up with Chris again and I can’t wait to get stuck in with the lads.”

Newcastle Thunder head coach, Chris Thorman said: “I first came across Alex, when he was a Huddersfield Giants’ academy product. He only narrowly missed out on a first team contract, but you could see his potential.

“He’s had a bit of positive publicity recently having been selected in the Jamaica Rugby League World Cup squad and with his brother Dom featuring for England, which is really great to see.

“Having worked with Alex at Workington I’ve seen over the last 12 months that he is a hard worker, and he has realised what his physical attributes can do in our sport – he’s 6’6” and 100 kilos, playing on the wing. He’s a real weapon, so it was a no brainer for me.

“He’s got a great attitude. He also recently qualified to be a lawyer, which might not mean much in the world of rugby league, but I really like my players to be good people and not be afraid to work hard and Alex committing to his degree shows that quality in him.

“Alex ticks a lot of boxes for me, and if he applies and asserts himself, I’m confident he will be a key member in this Thunder squad.”