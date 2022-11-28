Newcastle Knights set to poach new signing after missing out on Wigan Warriors star

NEWCASTLE Knights are set to make a new signing after missing out on a Wigan Warriors star.

That Wigan star was Bevan French who was widely tipped to be joining Jackson Hastings at the Hunter club but the former signed a new long-term deal with the Warriors – much to the joy of the Super League side and its fans.

Now, the Knights have set their sights on Gold Coast Titans winger or fullback Greg Marzhew as they look to complete a swap deal in exchange for Chris Randall.

Marzhew has played 25 games across two seasons at the Gold Coast, while Randall has played 29 games in three seasons for the Knights.

Newcastle are desperately trying to improve their standing within the NRL for 2023 following a dismal 2022, whilst Hull FC will have a certain look of the Knights about them next season with Tex Hoy and Jake Clifford joining Tony Smith’s ranks.