Odds for first round of Super League revealed as Leeds Rhinos battle Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers take on Hull FC

THE first round of Super League is set to take place in just under three months time, but with how quick time has been passing by recently, it will be here before we know it.

In terms of those teams going head to head in round one, Warrington Wolves host Leeds Rhinos on Thursday 16th February live on Sky Sports with Wakefield Trinity taking on Catalans Dragons and newly-promoted Leigh Leopards doing battle with the Salford Red Devils on Friday 17th.

Then Hull KR take on the Wigan Warriors on Saturday 18th February in front of the Channel 4 cameras with Hull FC hosting the Castleford Tigers at the MKM Stadium on the Sunday.

Of course, St Helens’ home game against the Huddersfield Giants has been rescheduled due to the former’s involvement in the World Club Challenge.

Now the odds for round one have been revealed by Super League sponsor Betfred with Warrington 4/7 to beat Leeds with the Rhinos 11/8 and a draw at 20/1.

Move to Friday night and Wakefield are priced at 2/1 with the Catalans Dragons at 2/5 and a draw at 22/1.

Saturday’s game sees Hull KR at 11/5 and Wigan at 1/3 with the Warriors clearly favourites for the clash at Craven Park, whilst a draw is priced at 22/1.

A draw is also 22/1 as Hull FC take on Castleford with the Black and Whites 4/7 to beat the Tigers. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 11/8 to triumph.

Curiously, there is no market for Leigh’s home game against Salford.