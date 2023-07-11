All 10 Super League, NRL and State of Origin fixtures live on TV this week

ANOTHER week of rugby league action is upon us and what a week it promises to be!

The live action kicks off on Wednesday when New South Wales Blues will be hoping to avoid a State of Origin whitewash against the Queensland Maroons, with the last live game taking place on Sunday when Parramatta Eels host the Gold Coast Titans.

But what does the schedule look like in full?

Wednesday 12th July

State of Origin Series Game 3 – New South Wales Blues vs Queensland Maroons – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Main Event/Arena – 11.05am kick-off

Thursday 13th July

Super League – St Helens vs Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports Main Event/Arena – 8pm kick-off.

Friday 14th July

NRL Premiership – Newcastle Knights vs Wests Tigers – Watch NRL – 11am kick-off

Super League – Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports Main Event/Arena – 8pm kick-off

​Saturday 15th July

NRL Premiership – Canterbury Bulldogs vs Brisbane Broncos – Watch NRL – 6am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Manly Sea Eagles vs North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL – 8.30am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne Storm – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 10.35am kick-off

Sunday 16th July

NRL Premiership – New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks – Watch NRL – 5am kick-off

NRL Premiership – The Dolphins vs Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 7.05am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Parramatta Eels vs Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 9.15am kick-off