St Helens head coach Paul Wellens reveals potential deal for forward is “starting to look favourably”

ST HELENS’ mantra in recent years has been to keep the best players at their club whilst adding quality here and there.

One of Saints’ best players in the past few seasons has been former Newcastle Knights forward Sione Mata’utia.

Mata’utia, according to the Daily Mirror, is ready to sign a new deal at the Merseyside club with his deal running out at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Now, Saints’ head coach Paul Wellens admits that such a deal is “starting to look favourably” in going the club’s way.

“Hopefully it will be done as quick as possible. I mentioned we gave Sione and his family time to have those conversations about whether they wanted to stay in the UK.

“He’s had those discussions and it is starting to look favourably that Sione wants to play around here longer.

“I’m due to see Mike Rush in the next hour and if we can get it signed that would be nice! The sooner the better, he’s a wonderful person and well liked. We always want to keep those players around.”

With Mata’utia’s extension likely, Wellens was asked whether such a deal would affect recruitment for next season.

“I wouldn’t think it would affect that, the main crux of our recruitment for 2024 has been around retention and keeping our best players at the club,” the Saints boss continued.

“I am in constant communication with Eamonn McManus and Mike Rush about what funds are available, but we are very happy with what we are putting together in 2024.”