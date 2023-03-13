All 12 Super League, NRL, Championship and League One games on TV or stream this weekend

ANOTHER exciting weekend of rugby league is upon us this weekend.
Coverage will start on Thursday with both NRL and Super League fixtures as Manly Sea Eagles host Parramatta Eels and Castleford Tigers take on Leeds Rhinos.
The end of this weekend’s coverage will culminate in ViaPlay’s fixture between Batley Bulldogs and Barrow Raiders.
Here is the coverage in full:
Thursday 16th March
9:00am Sky Sports Action | 7:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
9:05am Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels
Thursday 16th March
7:30pm Sky Sports Arena
Super League
8:00pm Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos
Friday 17th March
6:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
7:00am Newcastle Knights v The Dolphins
Friday 17th March
9:00am Sky Main Event | Arena | 8:55 Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
9:05am Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
Friday 17th March
7:30pm Sky Sports Arena
Super League
8:00pm St Helens vs Hull FC
Saturday 18th March
3:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
4:00am Gold Coast Titans vs Melbourne Storm
Saturday 18th March
6:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
6:30am North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors
Saturday 18th March
8:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
8:35am Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Sunday 19th March
4:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
5:05am Canterbury Bulldogs vs Wests Tigers
Sunday 19th March
7:10am Sky Sports Arena | 7:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
7:15am Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks
Sunday 19th March
2:45pm The Sportsman – youtube.com/watch…..
League 1
3:00pm Workington Town v Dewsbury Rams
Monday 20th March
7:15pm Viaplay Sports 1
Championship
7:45pm Batley Bulldogs vs Barrow Raiders
