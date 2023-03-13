All 12 Super League, NRL, Championship and League One games on TV or stream this weekend

ANOTHER exciting weekend of rugby league is upon us this weekend.

Coverage will start on Thursday with both NRL and Super League fixtures as Manly Sea Eagles host Parramatta Eels and Castleford Tigers take on Leeds Rhinos.

The end of this weekend’s coverage will culminate in ViaPlay’s fixture between Batley Bulldogs and Barrow Raiders.

Here is the coverage in full:

Thursday 16th March

9:00am Sky Sports Action | 7:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

9:05am Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels

​Thursday 16th March

7:30pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos

Friday 17th March

6:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

7:00am Newcastle Knights v The Dolphins

​Friday 17th March

9:00am Sky Main Event | Arena | 8:55 Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

9:05am Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

​Friday 17th March

7:30pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm St Helens vs Hull FC

Saturday 18th March

3:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

4:00am Gold Coast Titans vs Melbourne Storm

​Saturday 18th March

6:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

6:30am North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors

​Saturday 18th March

8:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

8:35am Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons

​Sunday 19th March

4:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

5:05am Canterbury Bulldogs vs Wests Tigers

​Sunday 19th March

7:10am Sky Sports Arena | 7:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

7:15am Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks

​Sunday 19th March​

2:45pm The Sportsman – youtube.com/watch…..

League 1

3:00pm Workington Town v Dewsbury Rams

​Monday 20th March​

7:15pm Viaplay Sports 1

Championship

7:45pm Batley Bulldogs vs Barrow Raiders

