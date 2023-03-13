Super League Round Four Attendances: Hull FC, Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos impress as weather affects numbers

ROUND Four of Super League 2023 has been completed and what an entertaining weekend it was!

The round kicked off on Thursday night when Wigan Warriors hosted the Catalans Dragons. The unbeaten French side put in a worldie of a performance to go home with an 18-10 victory under their belts – their first triumph in 16 attempts at the DW Stadium.

Wind the clock forward to Friday and there were four Super League games to choose from, with the live Sky Sports game seeing Castleford Tigers travel to Huddersfield Giants. With Lee Radford no longer head coach of the Tigers, Castleford appeared rudderless as they went down 36-6 to a strong Huddersfield side still not 100%.

Elsewhere, Leigh Leopards built on their big win over Hull KR, shocking reigning Super League champions St Helens with a 20-12 scoreline. Carol Decker and T’Pau provided the entertainment at the Leigh Sports Village with Adrian Lam’s men really having china in their hand.

Hull KR hosted Warrington Wolves at Craven Park, hoping to get back on the horse against an undefeated Daryl Powell side. However, the Wolves ran out 18-10 winners to continue their reign at the top of the Super League table and make it four from four.

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity faced another tough ask travelling to Headingley to go up against the Leeds Rhinos who won their first game of the year against St Helens last weekend. Trinity, however, failed to score a point for the third game running as Mark Applegarth’s men slipped to a 26-0 defeat.

On Saturday, Hull FC hosted the Salford Red Devils in what should have been a close, hard-fought game. However, Paul Rowley’s men demolished Tony Smith’s side in a shock 60-14 thrashing.

But, what were the attendances like over the weekend?

Wigan Warriors 10-18 Catalans Dragons

11,451 at the DW Stadium on Thursday night



Leeds Rhinos 26-0 Wakefield Trinity

11,717 at Headingley on Friday night

Huddersfield Giants 36-6 Castleford Tigers

4,070 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night



Leigh Leopards 20-12 St Helens

7,734 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night



Hull KR 10-18 Warrington Wolves

No attendance given

Hull FC Salford Red Devils

11,323 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon