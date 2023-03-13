Castleford Tigers head coach query: who has ruled themselves out, who wants the job and who is being linked

IT’S fair to say Castleford Tigers need a new head coach – and fast.

Following Lee Radford’s departure from The Jungle early last week, Andy Last has taken over on an interim basis only for Huddersfield Giants to thrash the Tigers, 36-6, on Friday night.

In terms of the potential candidates, who might they be and who has ruled themselves out?

Ruled themselves out

Current York Knights head coach, Andrew Henderson – told the Yorkshire Post: “I know I’m being linked with the job, but I’ve got no interest in pursuing it.”

Current Hull KR assistant coach, Danny McGuire – told the Yorkshire Post: “Once you start being a coach, you get linked with a fair few things but there’s nothing in it. I’m loving what I’m doing and am really happy at Rovers. I love working at the club.”

Current Widnes Vikings head coach, John Kear – told League Express: “I haven’t thought about it, I just don’t think it’s worth expending energy on something that might not happen., They might not be interested in me and it might not appeal to me. I wouldn’t think about it unless there was some approach. At the minute I’m more than happy with what I’m doing.”

Current Manly Sea Eagles assistant coach, Shane Flanagan – told League Express: “My kids are still at that age where I want to be in Australia. My young kid is playing in the NRL and I would rather be here and experience that and be able to watch him. I don’t want to be too far away, I want to see him progress. The Castleford job is not for me at this stage.”

Who wants the job

Former London Broncos head coach, Danny Ward – told Rugby League Live: “Castleford is definitely a club I’d be interested in working for.”

Current Castleford Tigers interim boss, Andy Last – told the media: “It’s definitely something I want to do, I had the taste of it a Hull FC and I feel I did a reasonable job there. I am ready to be a head coach.”

Who has been linked

Ex-Hull KR head coach and current New Zealand Warriors assistant coach, Justin Morgan – hasn’t explicitly declared interest in the Castleford job, but wants Super League return as he told League Express: “I still have aspirations to coach in the UK again if another opportunity came up. I would love the opportunity to come back in the future so we will wait and see what happens.”

Current Melbourne Storm assistant coach, Marc Brentnall – learned his trade under one of the best head coaches ever seen in rugby league with Craig Bellamy.

Current Sydney Roosters Women’s head coach, John Strange – been Head of Women’s Football and Central Coast since 2016 as well as head coach of Sydney Roosters’ Women’s side.

Former Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils assistant coach, Danny Orr – currently in the police force, unlikely to return to rugby league.

Ex-Featherstone Rovers head coach, Ryan Carr – thought of very highly in both the UK and Australia with a current role as assistant coach of Parramatta Eels.