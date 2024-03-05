Wakefield Trinity owner Matt Ellis confirms offer for Parramatta Eels forward

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are eyeing up a swoop for Parramatta Ells forward Ky Rodwell, according to owner Matt Ellis.

The 24-year-old had initially been linked with a move to the West Yorkshire club by Rugby League Live and now Ellis himself, who took over Trinity midway through the 2023 Super League season, has confirmed that the club is in the hunt for the Australian.

“Steve Mills (Wakefield’s recruitment manager) is speaking to his agent a lot,” Ellis told BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think the player wants to come but I’m leaving it a little bit with Steve Mills. He’s been identified as a player that Mills and Daryl (Powell, Trinity head coach) are excited about, and we’re trying our best to get him over.

“I think the NRL salary cap rules are sort of meaning that probably a deal, if it’s going to happen, it’ll be done in a couple of weeks because obviously he’s got a window where he can join which I think is the end of April.

“We’re trying to get him over 100 per cent. Millsy is confident that the player wants to come but it’s just about the club over there agreeing.”

Rodwell, who can play at prop or loose forward, has made five appearances for Parramatta since debuting for the Eels back in 2021.

Powell and Ellis have already made the high-profile additions of Lachlan Walmsley, Jermaine McGillvary and Iain Thornley as Trinity aim to bounce back to Super League at the first time of asking following relegation in 2023.

