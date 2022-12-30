All 15 Super League head coaches that have won a Grand Final or title since the creation of the summer game

WINNING a Super League Grand Final is no mean feat with head coaches, players, fans, backroom staff and the boardroom all having to be on the same page for such an accolade to be won.

Since the creation of Super League back in 1996, head coaches have come and gone in the top-flight with the majority of clubs not having tasted success in the league.

In fact, just four Super League clubs have won the Grand Final in 26 years with Leeds Rhinos, Bradford Bulls, St Helens and Wigan Warriors taking that mantle.

In that time, there have been 15 successful head coaches with ten from Australia, four from England and one from New Zealand.

Here are all 15, ranked in terms of their success and what years they were successful:

1. Brian McDermott – Leeds Rhinos – 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017

2. Brian Noble – Bradford Bulls – 2001, 2003, 2005

2. Shaun Wane – Wigan Warriors – 2013, 2016, 2018

2. Kristian Woolf – St Helens – 2020, 2021, 2022

5. Ian Millward – St Helens – 2000, 2002

5. Tony Smith – Leeds Rhinos – 2004, 2007

5. Brian McLennan – Leeds Rhinos – 2008, 2009

8. Shaun McRae – St Helens – 1996

8. Matthew Elliott – Bradford Bulls – 1997

8. John Monie – Wigan Warriors – 1998

8. Ellery Hanley – St Helens – 1999

8. Daniel Anderson – St Helens – 2006

8. Michael Maguire – Wigan Warriors – 2010

8. Nathan Brown – St Helens – 2014

8. Justin Holbrook – St Helens – 2019

Of course, Shaun McRae and Matthew Elliott didn’t actually win the ‘Premiership’ as it was back in 1996 and 1997 but they were classed as ‘champions’ despite Wigan winning both premierships.

Another head coach is certain to add their name to this list at the culmination of the 2022 Super League season unless Tony Smith wins the showpiece Grand Final event at Old Trafford with his new club Hull FC.