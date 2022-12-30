Every Super League season’s top try-scorer including incredible efforts from Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls stars

BEING a top try-scorer for a Super League season takes some doing.

Not only does the phrase ‘right place, right time’ often ring true, but star players sometimes have to finish spectacularly to get their name on the scoresheet.

From the creation of the summer game back in 1996, there have been some truly outstanding efforts to make it to the top of the try-scoring charts.

One man set a record in 2004 that wasn’t beaten until 2016, with 40 tries in a regular season now the record – a target that almost looks impossible to break despite the efforts of Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French in 2022.

In the first year of Super League, 26 tries was the record whilst 14 is the lowest which was set in 2020. However, that year of course was plagued by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are all 27 of the Super League top try-scorers.

1996 – Paul Newlove – St Helens – 28 tries

1997 – Nigel Vagana – Warrington Wolves – 17 tries

1998 – Anthony Sullivan – St Helens – 20 tries

1999 – Toa Kohe-Love – Warrington Wolves – 25 tries

2000 – Sean Long and Tommy Martyn – St Helens – 22 tries

2001 – Kris Radlinski – Wigan Warriors – 27 tries

2002 – Dennis Moran – London Broncos – 22 tries

2003 – Dennis Moran – London Broncos – 24 tries

2004 – Lesley Vainikolo – Bradford Bulls – 36 tries

2005 – Mark Calderwood – Leeds Rhinos – 27 tries

2006 – Justin Murphy – Catalans Dragons – 25 tries

2007 – Henry Fa’afili – Warrington Wolves – 21 tries

2008 – Ade Gardner – St Helens – 26 tries

2009 – Ryan Hall – Leeds Rhinos – 29 tries

2010 – Pat Richards – Wigan Warriors – 29 tries

2011 – Ryan Hall and Sam Tomkins – Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors – 28 tries

2012 – Josh Charnley – Wigan Warriors – 31 tries

2013 – Josh Charnley – Wigan Warriors – 33 tries

2014 – Joel Monaghan – Warrington Wolves – 28 tries

2015 – Jermaine McGillvary – Huddersfield Giants – 27 tries

2016 – Denny Solomona – Castleford Tigers – 40 tries

2017 – Greg Eden – Castleford Tigers – 38 tries

2018 – Ben Barba – St Helens – 28 tries

2019 – Tommy Makinson – St Helens – 23 tries

2020 – Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos – 14 tries

2021 – Ken Sio – Salford Red Devils – 18 tries

2022 – Bevan French – Wigan Warriors – 31 tries

