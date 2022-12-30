Featherstone Rovers bolster squad for 2023 with another new recruit as Sean Long brings in forward on a trial deal

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have bolstered their squad for the 2023 Championship season with another new recruit as head coach Sean Long has brought in local talent in the shape of forward Jake Roberts on a trial deal.

Roberts, who has been playing for Featherstone Lions, has joined Long’s men on an indefinite trial period in a bid to impress for the former Leeds Rhinos assistant in the hope of an extended deal.

The forward also has experience at national level, playing for the Under-23s England Community Lions and will add power and punch to an already star-studded Featherstone side.

Roberts, if given a permanent deal, would join the likes of Chris Hankinson, Mathieu Cozza, McKenzie Yei and Riley Dean as new signings for the 2023 season.

Long and his assistant Leon Pryce are aiming for promotion next season after the club missed out on a Grand Final spot in 2022 courtesy of a shock loss to the Batley Bulldogs.