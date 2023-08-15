All 16 live TV games this weekend as Super League relegation battle heats up with no live UK Thursday fixture

WELL another week of rugby league fixtures is upon us and what a week it promises to be.

The live TV schedule kicks off on Thursday when North Queensland Cowboys take on Cronulla Sharks before the Wheelchair Challenge Cup Final rounds things off on Sunday lunchtime.

Here is the full schedule:

Thursday 17th August

NRL Premiership – North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks – Watch NRL – 10.50am kick-off

Friday 18th August

NRL Premiership – New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 9am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Parramatta Eels vs Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Main Arena – 11am kick-off

Super League – Wakefield Trinity vs Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Arena – 8pm kick-off

​Saturday 19th August

Women’s NRL Premiership – North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Arena – 2.05am kick-off

Women’s NRL Premiership – Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons – Sky Sports Arena – 3.50am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Wests Tigers vs The Dolphins – Watch NRL – 6am kick-off

Women’s NRL Premiership – Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 6.10am kick-off

​NRL Premiership – Gold Coast Titans vs Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 8.30am kick-off

​NRL Premiership – St George Illawarra Dragons vs Melbourne Storm – Watch NRL – 10.35am kick-off​

Super League – Leigh Leopards vs Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports Arena – 3pm kick-off

Sunday 20th August

Women’s NRL Premiership – Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos – Watch NRL – 3am kick-off

Women’s NRL Premiership – Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL – 4.50am kick-off​

NRL Premiership – Newcastle Knights vs South Sydney Rabbitohs – Watch NRL – 5am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Canberra Raiders vs Canterbury Bulldogs – Watch NRL – 7.05am kick-off

Wheelchair Challenge Cup Final – Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos – BBC iPlayer – 1pm kick-off​

