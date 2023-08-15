Castleford Tigers man Jacques O’Neill makes surprising loan move

CASTLEFORD TIGERS man Jacques O’Neill has made a surprising loan move.

Motivated to get back on to the pitch and reignite his rugby league career, O’Neill has joined the Sheffield Eagles on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Able to play at hooker or loose forward, O’Neill comes in as additional support for Sheffield’s only out-and-out number nine Vila Halafihi.

“For me, it’s good to be here in a different environment and back playing rugby,” he said.

“I need to get back on the field, that’s the most important thing for me.

“I’ve played with Cory for a few years, Mark (Aston) is a great bloke and I’ve had some meetings with him.

“In my time right now, I think it’s the right place for me.”

Director of Rugby Aston added: “I’m delighted, we need some fresh blood and competition for places,”

“Jacques has certainly got potential, he’s played at Super League and everyone I’ve spoke to about him has said great things.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him in training and how he goes on the pitch when he is selected.

“He’s had a couple of years of tough stuff with injuries, now it’s time to get back to what he does best and what he loves – that’s playing rugby league.

“He’s excited, he’s committed to get his name back to where it was.

“He adds a bit of spice, he’s tough and uncompromising. He’s got a tough few weeks to get himself in condition to be challenging for a spot.”