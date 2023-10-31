All 163 NRL players off-contract and available to sign for Super League clubs

THE recent NRL off-contract list has been revealed, with 163 stars without a deal for 2025 and beyond.

Though all the following 163 players have a deal for 2024, the same cannot be said for the year after which may well alert Super League sides to their availability for 2025.

Here are all 163 players:

BRONCOS – 11

Off contract November 1: Adam Reynolds, Billy Walters, Ezra Mam, Brendan Piakura, Corey Oates, Delouise Hoeter, Ezra Mam, Jock Madden, Jordan Riki, Kurt Capewell, Martin Taupau

WARRIORS – 9

Off contract on November 1: Rocco Berry, Jackson Ford, Tohu Harris, Shaun Johnson, Freddy Lussick, Luke Metcalf, Jazz Tevaga, Taine Tuaupiki, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

RABBITOHS – 12

Off contract November 1: Thomas Burgess, Michael Chee-Kam, Jye Gray, Dean Hawkins, Josiah Karapani, Ben Lovett, Peter Mamouzelos, Taane Milne, Shaquai Mitchell, Isaiah Tass, Leon Te Hau, Izaac Thompson

SHARKS – 11

Off contract November 1: Jayden Berrell, Jesse Colquhoun, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Mawene Hiroti, Kayal Iro, Matt Moylan, Niwhai Puru, Toby Rudolf, Siteni Taukamo, Connor Tracey, Jack Williams

BULLDOGS – 12

Off contract November 1: Reece Hoffman, Samuel Hughes, Max King, Liam Knight, Joseph O’Neill, Chris Patolo, Hayze Perham, Ethan Quai-Ward, Khaled Rajab, Toby Sexton, Jeral Skelton, Jackson Topine

RAIDERS – 11

Off contract November 1: Nick Cotric, Jamal Fogarty, Peter Hola, Ata Mariota, Trey Mooney, Jordan Rapana, Pasami Saulo, James Schiller, Harley Smith-Shields, Elliott Whitehead, Zac Woolford

DRAGONS – 13

Off contract November 1: Alec Tuitavake, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Cody Ramsey, Francis Molo, Jack de Belin, Jack Bird (mutual option), Jaydn Su’A, Mathew Feagai, Max Feagai, Michael Molo, Moses Suli, Talatau Amone, Tyrell Sloan

SEA EAGLES – 6

Off contract November 1: Ben Trbojevic, Corey Waddell, Karl Lawton, Lachlan Croker, Raymond Vaega, Zac Fulton

KNIGHTS – 8

Off contract November 1: Bradman Best, Dane Gagai, Enari Tuala, Jacob Saifiti, Krystian Mapapalangi, Mathew Croker, Tyson Gamble, Tyson Frizell (player option)

WESTS TIGERS – 12

Off contract November 1: Adam Doueihi, Aidan Sezer, Asu Kepaoa, Brandon Tumeth (player option), Jake Simpkin, Junior Tupou, Justin Matamua (club option), Rua Ngatikaura, Shawn Blore, Sione Fainu, Stefano Utoikamanu (mutual option), Triston Reilly

PANTHERS – 10

Off contract November 1: Daine Laurie, Jarome Luai, Luke Garner, Matt Eisenhuth, Mitch Kenny, Paul Alamoti, Sunia Turuva, Taylan May, Tyrone Peachey, Zac Hosking

EELS – 7

Off contract November 1: Bailey Simonsson, Daejarn Asi, Jirah Momoisea, Ky Rodwell, Makahesi Makatoa, Morgan Harper, Ofahiki Ogden

DOLPHINS – 10

Off contract November 1: Anthony Milford, Edrick Lee, Euan Aitken, Jarrod Wallace, Jesse Bromwich, Kodi Nikorima, Mark Nicholls, Ray Stone, Tesi Niu, Valynce Te Whare

COWBOYS – 10

Off contract November 1: Chad Townsend, Coen Hess, Heilum Luki, Jake Granville, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Kyle Feldt, Sam McIntyre, Semi Valemei, Tom Dearden, Tom Chester

TITANS – 7

Off contract November 1: Isaac Liu, Jacob Alick, Joe Stimson, Kieran Foran, Klese Haas, Tom Weaver, Treymain Spry

STORM – 4

Off contract November 1: Aaron Pene, Marion Seve, Nick Meaney, Reimis Smith

ROOSTERS – 10

Off contract November 1: Angus Crichton, Brandon Smith (PO), Daniel Tupou, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Joseph Manu, Luke Keary, Sitili Tupouniua, Siua Wong, Terrell May

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.