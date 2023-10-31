Toulouse Olympique takeover confirmed as rich businessman looks to Super League

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE’S takeover has been confirmed with the club aiming for Super League at the end of 2024.

Toulouse missed out on promotion to the top flight in 2023, falling at the final hurdle to the London Broncos in the Championship Grand Final, but that hasn’t stopped the French club from aiming high.

Owner of car business, Autobuy, Olivier Dubois has taken control from President Bernard Sarrazain as Toulouse look to improve on all five fronts under the IMG criteria.

According to La Depeche, there will be three new signings through the door with Australian Zac Santo leaving the Stade Ernest Wallon for Limoux in the French Elite One domestic competition as halfback Josh Ralph also departs the club.

The French publication has also revealed that Dubois has offered head coach Sylvain Houles the opportunity to continue coaching in 2024.

Toulouse were given a score of 12.96 in IMG’s recent provisional gradings which would have seen the French club tenth in the rankings.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.