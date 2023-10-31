NRL recruitment officer in the UK in bid to lure one of Super League’s “brightest prospects” to Australia

AN NRL recruitment officer is currently in the UK in a bid to lure one of Super League’s “brightest prospects” to Australia.

In recent weeks and months, speculation has been mounting about potential NRL interest in Wigan Warriors pair Morgan Smithies (with a move to Canberra Raiders now confirmed) and Harry Smith, St Helens duo Lewis Dodd and Jack Welsby and Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman.

Smithies’ Wigan exit to Canberra Raiders was confirmed today, whilst others have been linked to the NRL by the Daily Telegraph and Roar.

And now two Daily Telegraph reporters, Brent Read and Michael Carayannis, have written in their infamous Saint, Sinner and Shoosh column that an NRL recruitment officer is in the UK trying to get a deal done.

They reported: “Which recruitment officer is in the UK to get a look at one of the Super League’s brightest prospects with the hopes of securing him an NRL deal?”

Who that may be remains to be seen, but there is no shortage of interest in young British talent, with the likes of Will Pryce, Kai Pearce-Paul, Lewis Murphy and Alex Young set to join the Newcastle Knights and Sydney Roosters respectively whilst Dom Young is already making a big name for himself Down Under.

