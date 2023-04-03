All 17 Super League, Championship and NRL games to be broadcast live on TV this week

ANOTHER week of rugby league action is upon us and what a week and weekend it promises to be!
The live action begins on Thursday 6 April when Melbourne Storm take on Sydney Roosters before Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls round off the Easter weekend on Monday night.
Here is the full list of TV games scheduled for this week:
Thursday 6th April
10:00am Sky Sports Arena | 9:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
10:50am Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters
Thursday 6th April
7:30pm Sky Sports Arena
Super League
8:00pm Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity
Good Friday 7th April
6:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
7:05am Canterbury Bulldogs vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
Good Friday 7th April
9:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
11:00am North Queensland Cowboys v The Dolphins
Good Friday 7th April
12:15pm Sky Sports Arena
Super League
12:30pm Hull FC vs Hull Kingston Rovers
Good Friday 7th April
2:45pm Sky Sports Main Event | Arena
Super League
3:00pm Wigan Warriors vs St Helens
Easter Saturday 8th April
8:30am Sky Sports Arena | 7:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
8:30am Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles
Easter Saturday 8th April
10:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
10:35am Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders
Easter Saturday 8th April
2:00pm Sky Sports Arena
Super League
2:30pm Salford Red Devils vs Leigh Leopards
Easter Saturday 8th April
4:45pm Sky Sports Arena
Super League
5:00pm Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves
Easter Sunday 9th April
6:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
7:05am Gold Coast Titans vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Easter Sunday 9th April
9:10am Sky Sports Arena | 9:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
9:15am Newcastle Knights vs New Zealand Warriors
Easter Sunday 9th April
3:00pm Sky Sports Action
Women’s Super League
3:30pm Leeds Rhinos vs York Valkyrie
Easter Sunday 9th April
5:30pm Sky Sports Action
Super League
6:00pm Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants
Easter Monday 10th April
4:30am Watch NRL
New South Wales Cup
4:40am Western Suburbs vs Parramatta Eels Reserves
Easter Sunday 9th April
6:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
7:00am Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels
Easter Monday 10th April
7:15pm ViaPlay Sports 1
Championship
7:45pm Halifax Panthers vs Bradford Bulls