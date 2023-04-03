All 17 Super League, Championship and NRL games to be broadcast live on TV this week

ANOTHER week of rugby league action is upon us and what a week and weekend it promises to be!

The live action begins on Thursday 6 April when Melbourne Storm take on Sydney Roosters before Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls round off the Easter weekend on Monday night.

Here is the full list of TV games scheduled for this week:

Thursday 6th April

​10:00am Sky Sports Arena | 9:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

10:50am Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters

​Thursday 6th April

7:30pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity

​Good Friday 7th April

6:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

7:05am Canterbury Bulldogs vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

​​Good Friday 7th April

9:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

11:00am North Queensland Cowboys v The Dolphins

​​Good Friday 7th April

12:15pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

12:30pm Hull FC vs Hull Kingston Rovers

​​Good Friday 7th April

2:45pm Sky Sports Main Event | Arena

Super League

3:00pm Wigan Warriors vs St Helens

​Easter Saturday 8th April

8:30am Sky Sports Arena | 7:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

8:30am Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles

​Easter Saturday 8th April

10:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

10:35am Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders​

​Easter Saturday 8th April

2:00pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

2:30pm Salford Red Devils vs Leigh Leopards

Easter Saturday 8th April​

4:45pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

5:00pm Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves

​Easter Sunday 9th April

6:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

7:05am Gold Coast Titans vs St George Illawarra Dragons

​Easter Sunday 9th April

9:10am Sky Sports Arena | 9:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

9:15am Newcastle Knights vs New Zealand Warriors

​Easter Sunday 9th April

3:00pm Sky Sports Action

Women’s Super League

3:30pm Leeds Rhinos vs York Valkyrie

​Easter Sunday 9th April

5:30pm Sky Sports Action

Super League

6:00pm Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants​

​Easter Monday 10th April

4:30am Watch NRL

New South Wales Cup

4:40am Western Suburbs vs Parramatta Eels Reserves

​Easter Sunday 9th April

6:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

7:00am Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels

​Easter Monday 10th April

​7:15pm ViaPlay Sports 1

Championship

7:45pm Halifax Panthers vs Bradford Bulls