Huddersfield Giants forward Nathan Mason makes short-term move to Super League rivals

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have confirmed that Nathan Mason will join a Super League rival on a short-term loan.

Mason will join fellow Giants Sam Hewitt and Innes Senior at Wakefield, as he looks to gain some valuable Super League game time.

The forward is yet to make a first team appearance for the Giants this season, and this opportunity will allow him to play in the competitions elite tier for a number of weeks.

Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis commented on the move, “The opportunity has again arisen with a Betfred Super League club for valuable game time for a player who is keen to showcase his talents on the biggest stage and Nathan can spend time at Wakefield with our full blessing.

“He has of yet been unable to break into our 17 in 2023 and he, like Ian believes his best opportunity to do so is by playing Super League week in week out as opposed to reserves fortnightly.

“The deal like all our loan arrangements lasts for 14 days then is reviewed weekly and I know that Wakefield are again getting a highly motivated player who is very keen to get out there and show his qualities. It’s another win-win deal as we see it for all parties.”