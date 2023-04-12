All 63 Super League players currently sidelined with injury

IN recent years, the number of injuries that Super League players have suffered has increase considerably.
The fine-tuned athletes that now take to the rugby league field are fitter and faster than ever before.
However, there has also been a rise in the number of injuries. Here are those currently sidelined in Super League.
Castleford Tigers
Kieran Hudson, Callum McLelland, Danny Richardson, Cain Robb, Alex Sutcliffe, Liam Watts
Catalans Dragons
Manu Ma’u, Tyrone May, Michael McIlorum, Mitchell Pearce, Sam Tomkins, Fouad Yaha
Hull FC
Jake Clifford, Tex Hoy, Lewis Martin, Charlie Severs, Jamie Shaul, Jake Trueman
Hull KR
Harvey Moore, Sam Wood
Huddersfield Giants
Ashton Golding, Joe Greenwood, Josh Jones, Theo Fages, Olly Russell, Olly Wilson
Leeds Rhinos
David Fusitu’a, Derrell Olpherts, Max Simpson
Leigh Leopards
Jack Hughes, Ben Nakubuwai, Joe Wardle
Salford Red Devils
Danny Addy, Amir Bourouh, Alex Gerrard, James Greenwood, Tim Lafai, Adam Sidlow
St Helens
Joe Batchelor, Sione Mata’utia, Alex Walmsley, Jake Wingfield
Wakefield Trinity
Josh Bowden, Jordy Crowther, Lee Gaskell, Max Jowitt, Tom Lineham, Lewis Murphy, Kelepi Tanginoa
Warrington Wolves
Daryl Clark, James Harrison, Matty Russell, Connor Wrench
Wigan Warriors
Mike Cooper, Cade Cust, Jai Field, Ryan Hampshire