All 63 Super League players currently sidelined with injury

IN recent years, the number of injuries that Super League players have suffered has increase considerably.

The fine-tuned athletes that now take to the rugby league field are fitter and faster than ever before.

However, there has also been a rise in the number of injuries. Here are those currently sidelined in Super League.

Castleford Tigers

Kieran Hudson, Callum McLelland, Danny Richardson, Cain Robb, Alex Sutcliffe, Liam Watts

Catalans Dragons

Manu Ma’u, Tyrone May, Michael McIlorum, Mitchell Pearce, Sam Tomkins, Fouad Yaha

Hull FC

Jake Clifford, Tex Hoy, Lewis Martin, Charlie Severs, Jamie Shaul, Jake Trueman

Hull KR

Harvey Moore, Sam Wood

Huddersfield Giants

Ashton Golding, Joe Greenwood, Josh Jones, Theo Fages, Olly Russell, Olly Wilson

Leeds Rhinos

David Fusitu’a, Derrell Olpherts, Max Simpson

Leigh Leopards

Jack Hughes, Ben Nakubuwai, Joe Wardle

Salford Red Devils

Danny Addy, Amir Bourouh, Alex Gerrard, James Greenwood, Tim Lafai, Adam Sidlow

St Helens

Joe Batchelor, Sione Mata’utia, Alex Walmsley, Jake Wingfield

Wakefield Trinity

Josh Bowden, Jordy Crowther, Lee Gaskell, Max Jowitt, Tom Lineham, Lewis Murphy, Kelepi Tanginoa

Warrington Wolves

Daryl Clark, James Harrison, Matty Russell, Connor Wrench

Wigan Warriors

Mike Cooper, Cade Cust, Jai Field, Ryan Hampshire