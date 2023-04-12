Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith addresses his own “not a great team” ahead of Hull FC clash

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith stated following last week’s win over Huddersfield Giants that his side were “not a great team.”

Those comments raised a few eyebrows, but the Australian boss believes his side are not performing as they should be as of yet.

Smith’s men have won four from eight games but the former Norths Devils head coach has called for more.

“Not yet, more so that performance in general. We are going ok but we are not where we think can be,” Smith said.

“As I’ve said a few times, I feel like our best games have been pretty good but not where we think they can be.

“Our worst games haven’t been that bad so there has been some level of consistency despite the fans and media looking at the results being the only measure of consistency.

“We’ve been difficult to beat in all but one game out of eight.”

In recent weeks, Leeds’ goalkicking guru Rhyse Martin has plied his trade in the centre despite being a back-rower by nature.

However, Smith feels that Martin is more than able in both positions.

“Rhyse is a good player in either position, it’s something I’ve thought about a lot this week but beyond that I haven’t given it a lot of thought.

“I know Rhyse can play in either position without any hesitation. He’s practiced a lot as a second-rower and centre.”

Leeds go up against Hull FC on Friday night with nephew Rohan set to go up against his uncle Tony for the second time in 2023.

“We had a few messages last week but not this week. We will have a good catch-up after the game on Friday,” Smith continued.