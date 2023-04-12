Forward Paul Vaughan signs new Super League deal with Warrington Wolves

WARRINGTON WOLVES star Paul Vaughan has signed a new deal with the Super League club.

Vaughan has taken to Super League like a duck to water, putting in some huge performances with some incredible metres being made.

Now he has revealed why he has signed a new deal until the end of the 2025 Super League season.

“We’ve really enjoyed our time here so far with the family,” Vaughan on Sky Sports: The Verdict.

“With the boys playing such great footy that’s such a big factor as well. I want to be part of a great squad.

“It’s a really great opportunity with the signings we’ve made, the transition has been easy. I thought it would be great to extend if both parties were lucky to agree.”

“I think through the pre-season doing all the hard work and early on I was aware of the calibre of the squad we had.

“It’s very well balanced and there is strike everywhere. Our halves are world-class and the spine is exciting with a big forward pack.

“I don’t think we have reached our full potential yet.”