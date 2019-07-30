All change in the Halifax boardroom

Halifax have confirmed the resignations of CEO Christian Lister and director Paul Haggerty.

Both joined the club’s board last year, with Lister taking control at the end of 2018.

However, both have now left after citing personal reasons and have been replaced by long-standing sponsor and supporter of the club, Laurence Turner, and Gary Bray. Dave Grayson remains on the board while Ian Croad will continue in his role as Football Manager.

Lister said: “It has been a great privilege to lead the club, and to reignite a support which dates back to Thrum Hall and some of the club’s finest achievements.

“It was wonderful to be part of a reminder of those times at the Challenge Cup semi-final, when Simon Grix’s side performed with such distinction.

“The time commitment, alongside my business interests is increasingly difficult to manage, and I have to think of my family. Leaving the board will not end our support of the club, we will continue to support the club from the stands.”

Haggerty added: “It is with regret that I have reached the decision to step down from my director’s role at Halifax RLFC with immediate effect.

“As a fan for over 40 years, it was very humbling to be given the opportunity to take on this role and one I will never forget however my personal work commitments over the last few months resulting in me being away for days on end & along with a new grandchild means I am unable to afford the time I, or most importantly Halifax RLFC, need for me to continue in the role.

“I wish Simon & all the squad the very best for the future and will certainly be stood on the terraces where I have always been supporting this great club.”