Wigan could recall experienced duo for Hull FC trip

Wigan Warriors could recall Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai for their top-four clash with Hull FC on Thursday.

The experienced duo have been missing for a couple of weeks, but are both in contention to play this week. They replace Ethan Havard and Jack Wells in the squad.

Meanwhile, Lee Radford has made just one squad to the Hull FC squad, with Masi Matongo replacing Sika Manu.

Matongo has been absent for the past month but played for the club’s reserves against Featherstone last week. Manu remains unavailable with a calf injury.

Hull: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Fash, Matongo, Lane, Paea, Naulago, Ellis.

Warriors: Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, Gildart, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O’Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Shorrocks, Smithies, Williams.