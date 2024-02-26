Brad Dwyer reveals how and why Leigh Leopards move came about following loan from Warrington Wolves

BRAD DWYER has explained how and why the two-week loan move to Leigh Leopards came about despite being an off-season signing for the Warrington Wolves.

Dwyer has yet to play a game for Warrington since moving back to the Cheshire club following spells at Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC.

And now the wily hooker will be turning out for the Leopards on Friday night as Leigh take on St Helens in Super League Round Three.

It’s a move, according to Dwyer, came about quickly.

“The move came about pretty quick, Leigh had an injury that left an opening there for a nine,” Dwyer told Leigh Leopards TV.

“I knew my situation at Warrington, where we had three nines, could have thrown up an opportunity so I was pretty patient.

“Being in that environment with three nines, it was pretty competitive and I’ve kept myself in great shape over pre-season.”

So how has Dwyer fitted in at the Leigh Sports Village so far?

“It’s been really good, I’ve fitted in really well. I don’t need to change much about the team it’s just about getting the ball in the great players’ hands.

“There’s quite a few players that I know. I’ve played with Zak (Hardaker) and Tom (Briscoe) and quite a few of the Warrington boys.

“When they found out last week I was moving they reached out over the weekend so that was nice.”

What does the livewire hooker want from this loan spell?

“I want some minutes and to earn respect from the boys. I want to go out there and show what I can do.

“I’ve worked really hard over pre-season to keep myself in good shape so I’m just excited about the opportunity to be a part of this great group.”

So what can Leopards fans expect from Dwyer?

“I bring energy and the will to win. I put myself out there and compete. That’s what they can expect.”

