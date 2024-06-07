All of Wigan Warriors’ Challenge Cup final appearances and overall record

Wigan Warriors – Previous Challenge Cup Finals:

2022 Won (v Huddersfield, 16-14) (at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

2017 Lost (v Hull FC, 18-14) (at Wembley Stadium)

2013 Won (v Hull FC, 16-0) (at Wembley Stadium)

2011 Won (v Leeds, 28-18) (at Wembley Stadium)

2004 Lost (v St Helens, 32-16) (at Millennium Stadium, Cardiff)

2002 Won (v St Helens, 21-12) (at Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

1998 Lost (v Sheffield Eagles, 17-8) (at Wembley Stadium)

1995 Won (v Leeds, 30-10) (at Wembley Stadium)

1994 Won (v Leeds, 26-16) (at Wembley Stadium)

1993 Won (v Widnes, 20-14) (at Wembley Stadium)

1992 Won (v Castleford, 28-12) (at Wembley Stadium)

1991 Won (v St Helens, 13-8) (at Wembley Stadium)

1990 Won (v Warrington, 36-14) (at Wembley Stadium)

1989 Won (v St Helens, 27-0) (at Wembley Stadium)

1988 Won (v Halifax, 32-12) (at Wembley Stadium)

1985 Won (v Hull FC, 28-24) (at Wembley Stadium)

1984 Lost (v Widnes, 19-6) (at Wembley Stadium)

1970 Lost (v Castleford, 7-2) (at Wembley Stadium)

1966 Lost (v St Helens, 21-2) (at Wembley Stadium)

1965 Won (v Hunslet, 20-16) (at Wembley Stadium)

1963 Lost (v Wakefield, 25-10) (at Wembley Stadium)

1961 Lost (v St Helens, 12-6) (at Wembley Stadium)

1959 Won (v Hull FC, 30-13) (at Wembley Stadium)

1958 Won (v Workington, 13-9) (at Wembley Stadium)

1951 Won (v Barrow, 10-0) (at Wembley Stadium)

1948 Won (v Bradford, 8-3) (at Wembley Stadium)

1946 Lost (v Wakefield, 13-12) (at Wembley Stadium)

1944 Lost (v Bradford, 8-3 – aggregate score after two legs)

1929 Won (v Dewsbury, 13-2) (at Wembley Stadium)

1924 Won (v Oldham, 21-4) (at The Athletic Ground, Rochdale)

1920 Lost (v Huddersfield, 21-10) (at Headingley, Leeds)

1911 Lost (v Broughton Rangers, 4-0) (at Weaste, Salford)

A defeat for the Warriors at Wembley would set a new record of 13 Challenge Cup Final reverses – Wigan currently share the unwanted total of 12 with Hull FC and Leeds.