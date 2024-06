Every past final between Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors as one club dominates

Previous Final meetings:

(Warrington won 1, Wigan won 12)

Super League Grand Final

2018 Warrington 4, Wigan 12 (at Old Trafford, Manchester)

2016 Warrington 6, Wigan 12 (at Old Trafford, Manchester)

2013 Warrington 16, Wigan 30 (at Old Trafford, Manchester)

Challenge Cup Final

1990 Warrington 14, Wigan 36 (at Wembley Stadium)

Championship Final

1926 Warrington 10, Wigan 22 (at Knowsley Road, St Helens)

Premiership Final

1987 Warrington 0, Wigan 8 (at Old Trafford, Manchester)

John Player Special/Regal Trophy

1995 Warrington 10, Wigan 40 (at McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield) (RT)

1987 Warrington 4, Wigan 18 (at Burnden Park, Bolton) (JPST)

Lancashire Cup

1987-88 Warrington 16, Wigan 28 (at Knowsley Road, St Helens)

1985-86 Warrington 8, Wigan 34 (at Knowsley Road, St Helens)

1980-81 Warrington 26, Wigan 10 (at Knowsley Road, St Helens)

1950-51 Warrington 5, Wigan 28 (at Station Road, Swinton)

1948-49 Warrington 8, Wigan 14 (at Station Road, Swinton)

Previous Challenge Cup meetings:

2023 (Quarter Final) Wigan 14 Warrington 12

2019 (Round 6) Warrington 26 Wigan 24

2018 (Quarter Final) Warrington 23 Wigan 0

2017 (Quarter Final) Warrington 26 Wigan 27

2011 (Quarter Final) Warrington 24 Wigan 44

2009 (Semi-Final) Warrington 39 Wigan 26

(at Stobart Stadium, Widnes)

2004 (Semi-Final) Warrington 18 Wigan 30

(at Halton Stadium, Widnes)

1992 (Round 2) Wigan 14 Warrington 0

1990 (FINAL) Warrington 14 Wigan 36

(at Wembley Stadium)

1989 (Semi-Final) Warrington 6 Wigan 13

(at Maine Road, Manchester)

1985 (Round 2) Warrington 14 Wigan 24

1975 (Round 2) Wigan 17 Warrington 24

1974 (Quarter Final) Wigan 6 Warrington 10

1967 (Round 1, Replay) Wigan 20 Warrington 3

1967 (Round 1) Warrington 19 Wigan 19

1951 (Semi-Final) Warrington 2 Wigan 3

(at Station Road, Swinton)

1948 (Quarter Final) Warrington 10 Wigan 13

1936 (Quarter Final) Warrington 5 Wigan 2

1933 (Quarter Final) Wigan 7 Warrington 9

1931 (Round 1) Warrington 16 Wigan 12

1930 (Quarter Final) Wigan 16 Warrington 5

1911 (Round 2) Wigan 21 Warrington 2

1905 (Quarter Final) Warrington 13 Wigan 0

1904 (Round 2) Warrington 3 Wigan 0