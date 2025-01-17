Challenge Cup set for first-round completion

IT is anticipated that all outstanding first round ties in the 2025 will be played tomorrow and Sunday, after only three of the scheduled 17 fixtures were completed last week.
Irish outfit Longhorns are returning to Wigan for their meeting with Ince Rose Bridge, who had put in a huge effort – sadly in vain – to get the game played six days ago.
The British Army and the RAF will try again at Aldershot while Lock Lane’s match with Doncaster Toll Bar will now start at 2.30pm.
Fixtures
Saturday 18 January
British Army v RAF (at Aldershot)
Crosfields v Maryport
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Haresfinch
Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar
London Chargers v Oulton Raiders (at Streatham Croydon RUFC, Thornton Heath)
Longhorns v Ince Rose Bridge (at Ince)
Mirfield v Royal Navy
Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Raiders
Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC
Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners (BBC, 12.30pm)
West Bowling v Cutsyke Raiders
West Hull v Edinburgh Eagles
Sunday 19 January
GB Police v York Acorn (at Portico Panthers, St Helens)
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Orrell St James (live on The Sportsman, 2.00pm)