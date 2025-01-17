Challenge Cup set for first-round completion

IT is anticipated that all outstanding first round ties in the 2025 will be played tomorrow and Sunday, after only three of the scheduled 17 fixtures were completed last week.

Irish outfit Longhorns are returning to Wigan for their meeting with Ince Rose Bridge, who had put in a huge effort – sadly in vain – to get the game played six days ago.

The British Army and the RAF will try again at Aldershot while Lock Lane’s match with Doncaster Toll Bar will now start at 2.30pm.

Fixtures

Saturday 18 January

British Army v RAF (at Aldershot)

Crosfields v Maryport

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Haresfinch

Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar

London Chargers v Oulton Raiders (at Streatham Croydon RUFC, Thornton Heath)

Longhorns v Ince Rose Bridge (at Ince)

Mirfield v Royal Navy

Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Raiders

Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC

Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners (BBC, 12.30pm)

West Bowling v Cutsyke Raiders

West Hull v Edinburgh Eagles

Sunday 19 January

GB Police v York Acorn (at Portico Panthers, St Helens)

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Orrell St James (live on The Sportsman, 2.00pm)