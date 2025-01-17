Super League-linked forward finally finds new club

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED forward Matt Lodge has finally found a new club after months of uncertainty.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that the prop has signed a train and trial deal with the St George Illawarra Dragons for the remainder of the 2025 pre-season.

However, it does come with a catch – there is no guarantee that Lodge will be handed a full-time contract at the end of the trial period, meaning that he will have to do his utmost to impress.

Back in November last year, Fox Sports claimed that Super League would be his “most likely destination” but even then Lodge maintained his desire to stay in the NRL for 2025.

“I will definitely be playing in the NRL next year,” Lodge previously told CODE Sports.

“It’s good to know I will have my future sorted.

“I had a tough start to the year but when I got healthy, I finished the year well with Manly.

“If I didn’t know I had plenty left in the tank, I wouldn’t be playing on, but I’m excited about the years ahead and I will be ready to go next year.”