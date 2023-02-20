All six Super League and Challenge Cup games live on TV this week

IT’S been an interesting start to the new season for all three professional tiers of rugby league.

The Championship is now three weeks old with Super League and League One starting at the weekend whilst the NRL pre-season trials are now over as well.

That means that only six games will be broadcast live across the TV this week with Sky Sports, Channel 4, the BBC and ViaPlay all covering games as the Challenge Cup second round kicks off, too.

On Thursday night, unbeaten Salford Red Devils and unbeaten Hull KR go up against each other live on Sky Sports Arena, with Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC doing exactly the same on Friday night.

On Saturday afternoon, BBC iPlayer will show the Challenge Cup Round Two fixture between Cornwall and Rochdale Mayfield with Channel 4 covering Castleford Tigers and St Helens on Sunday.

Later on Sunday afternoon, The Sportsman will be covering the Challenge Cup Round Two game between Hull Dockers and Midlands Hurricanes before ViaPlay hosts Widnes Vikings’ clash with the Halifax Panthers on Monday night.

Here are all the fixtures on TV this week:

Thursday 23rd February

7:30pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm Salford v Hull KR

​

Friday 24th February

7:30pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm Leeds v Hull FC

​

Saturday 25th February

12:50pm BBC iPlayer

Challenge Cup Round 2

1:00pm Cornwall v Rochdale Mayfield

​

Sunday 26th February

12:30pm Channel 4

Super League

1:00pm Castleford v St Helens

Sunday 26th February

2:30pm The Sportsman

Challenge Cup Round 2

2:45pm Hull Dockers v Midlands Hurricanes

​

Monday 27th February

7:15pm ViaPlay Sports 1

Championship

7:45pm Widnes v Halifax