St Helens key off-field figure “keen on a move” according to Australian publication

ST HELENS stunned the southern hemisphere when the Super League side ran out 13-12 winners in golden point of the World Club Challenge.

With Lewis Dodd’s excellent drop goal in golden point, Saints took home the tag of being world champions as the Penrith Panthers sank to their knees.

Of course, in recent weeks and months, there has been speculation that the NRL will poach a number of Super League stars with Wakefield Trinity’s Lewis Murphy the latest to be linked to the southern hemisphere.

Last week, it was Saints hero Jack Welsby’s turn to be linked to the NRL with the Wide World of Sports’ The Mole claiming that a number of clubs were keeping an eye on the fullback.

Aside from that, Australian publication Daily Telegraph has also reported that it may be someone in the backroom staff that is being looked at as a potential recruit.

That man is current Saints chief executive Mike Rush who has overseen a dramatic transformation at the Merseyside club in his time as administrator.

The Daily Telegraph reported: “St Helens chief executive Mike Rush is an outstanding rugby league administrator who has built Saints into a Super League powerhouse with four straight titles.

“Years ago Rush applied for the vacant chief executive role at the St George Illawarra Dragons.

“He was interviewed by then Dragons chairman Brian Johnston, who ended up giving himself the job.

“We hear Rush is still keen on a move from the north of England to Australia. He would be a fantastic acquisition for the NRL in a senior role or any of the 17 clubs.”

It remains to be seen whether Rush would leave at the height of Saints’ power in Super League and indeed the world.