Hull KR’s new signing Rhys Kennedy shares brutal injury on social media following Wigan clash

RUGBY LEAGUE players are tough – everyone knows that.

But, every so often an injury comes along that makes you whince with how brutal it is.

One of those injuries came about during Hull KR’s opening Super League fixture against the Wigan Warriors on Saturday – a game broadcast live on Channel 4.

For new Rovers signing Rhys Kennedy it was a chance to impress his new coach, teammates and fans.

The powerful forward was doing just that before he got a whack just above the eye from an innocuous tackle.

Kennedy left the field for a Head Injury Assessment and didn’t return for KR and now the ex-Brisbane Broncos prop has shared a gruesome photo of the injury that left him out of the rest of the game against Wigan.

Warning: it isn’t for the faint-hearted!

Also injured in that fixture was winger Ryan Hall who succumbed to a rib injury with Shaun Kenny-Dowall moving to the wing and James Batchelor into the centres.

Of course, that switch around didn’t seem to hamper Rovers too much with Willie Peters’ side overcoming the Warriors 27-18 on the day and Kenny-Dowall grabbing a hat-trick.

Next up for Peters’ men will be an away clash at the AJ Bell Stadium on Thursday night against the Salford Red Devils, who themselves go into that clash having won their round one fixture against the Leigh Leopards last Friday night.

Kennedy and Hall are expected to miss the fixture on Thursday.