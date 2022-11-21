All Super League ins and outs for 2023 as Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants experience massive turnover

MOST Super League teams have concluded their business for the 2023 Super League season.

Of course, there is still wheeling and dealing to be done for some sides as the clock ticks down but with the World Cup now over, the focus has firmly shifted to the new season.

But just what do the ins and outs look like for every Super League side?

Castleford Tigers

In: Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity), Muizz Mustapha (Leeds Rhinos), Albert Vete (Hull Kingston Rovers), Gareth Widdop (Warrington Wolves)

Out: Jake Trueman (Hull FC), Derrell Olpherts (Leeds Rhinos), Gareth O’Brien (Leigh Leopards), James Clare, Cheyse Blair, Ryan Hampshire, Sosaia Feki (all released)

Catalans Dragons

In: Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Manu Ma’u (Hull FC), Romain Navarette (Toulouse Olympique), Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)

Out: Sam Kasiano, Gil Dudson (both Warrington Wolves), Joe Chan (Melbourne Storm), Mathieu Cozza (Featherstone Rovers), Benjamin Jullien, Dean Whare (both Pia), Romain Franco, Samisoni Langi, Corentin Le Cam (all released)

Huddersfield Giants

In: Jack Bibby, Jake Bibby, Sam Halsall (all Wigan Warriors), Jake Connor (Hull FC), Harvey Livett (Salford Red Devils), Esan Marsters (Gold Coast Titans), Kevin Naiqama (Sydney Roosters), Nathan Peats (Toulouse Olympique), Harry Rushton (Canberra Raiders)

Out: Louis Senior (Hull Kingston Rovers), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards), Michael Lawrence, Chester Butler (both Bradford Bulls), Jon Luke Kirby (York), Fenton Rogers, George Roby (both Bradford Bulls, loan), Danny Levi (released)

Hull FC

In: Jake Clifford, Tex Hoy (both Newcastle Knights), Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe (both Leeds Rhinos), Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers)

Out: Jake Connor (Huddersfield Giants), Manu Ma’u (Catalans Dragons), Will Smith (Wests Tigers), Jordan Johnstone (Wests Tigers), Luke Gale, Marcus Walker, Aidan Burrell (all released)

Hull KR

In: Yusuf Aydin, James Batchelor (both Wakefield Trinity), Rhys Kennedy (Brisbane Broncos), Sam Luckley (Salford Red Devils), Tom Opacic (Parramatta Eels), Louis Senior (Huddersfield Giants), Sauaso Sue (Newcastle Knights)

Out: Albert Vete (Castleford Tigers), Ben Crooks (Keighley Cougars), Tom Wilkinson (Dewsbury Rams), Adam Rusling, Nathan Cullen (both Cornwall), Korbin Sims (retired), Will Maher, Brad Takairangi, Tom Garratt, Charlie Cavanaugh, Bailey Dawson, Tom Wilkinson (released)

Leeds Rhinos

In: Luke Hooley (Batley Bulldogs), Sam Lisone (Gold Coast Titans), James McDonnell (Wigan Warriors), Derrell Olpherts (Castleford Tigers), Luis Roberts (Leigh Leopards), Leon Ruan (Doncaster), Justin Sangare (Toulouse Olympique), Toby Warren (York)

Out: Liam Sutcliffe, Brad Dwyer (both Hull FC), Zak Hardaker, Tom Briscoe (both Leigh Leopards), Jack Walker, Bodene Thompson (both Bradford Bulls), Matt Prior (retired), Jack Broadbent.

Leigh Leopards

In: Tom Briscoe, Zak Hardaker (both Leeds Rhinos), Matt Davis, Jacob Gannon, Oliver Holmes, Jack Hughes, Rob Mulhern (all Warrington Wolves), Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants), Gareth O’Brien (Castleford Tigers), Aaron Smith (St Helens), Nathan Wilde (Newcastle Thunder)

Out: Luis Roberts (Leeds Rhinos), Adam Sidlow, Sam Stone (both Salford Red Devils), Mark Ioane (Keighley Cougars), Ata Hingano (York), Kieran Dixon (Widnes Vikings), Jy Hitchcox (Rochdale Hornets), Krisnan Inu (retired), Caleb Aekins (released)

Salford Red Devils

In: Andrew Dixon (Toulouse Olympique), Ben Hellewell (Featherstone Rovers), Ellis Longstaff (Warrington Wolves, loan), Oliver Partington (Wigan Warriors), Adam Sidlow, Sam Stone (both Leigh Leopards)

Out: Sam Luckley (Hull Kingston Rovers), Harvey Livett (Huddersfield Giants), Greg Burke, Jack Wells (both Barrow Raiders), Elijah Taylor (Featherstone Rovers), Morgan Escare (Carcassonne)

St Helens

In: Wesley Bruines (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tee Ritson (Barrow Raiders, loan)

Out: Aaron Smith (Leigh Leopards), Regan Grace (Racing 92 RU), Kyle Amor (Widnes Vikings), Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Rio Corkill, Tom Nisbett (both released)

Wakefield Trinity

In: Kevin Proctor (free agent), Morgan Smith (Featherstone Rovers)

Out: Yusuf Aydin, James Batchelor (both Hull Kingston Rovers), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Jacob Miller (Castleford Tigers), Sadiq Adebiyi, Brad Walker (both Keighley Cougars), Tinirau Arona, David Fifita, Thomas Minns (all released)

Warrington Wolves

In: Gil Dudson, Sam Kasiano (both Catalans Dragons), Josh McGuire (St George Illawarra Dragons), Paul Vaughan (Canterbury Bulldogs).

Out: Oliver Holmes, Jack Hughes, Rob Mulhern, Matt Davis, Jacob Gannon (all Leigh Leopards), Gareth Widdop (Castleford Tigers), Jason Clark (Limoux Grizzlies), Toby King (Wigan Warriors, loan), Ellis Longstaff (Salford Red Devils, loan)

Wigan Warriors

In: Toby King (Warrington Wolves, loan), Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants)

Out: Oliver Partington (Salford Red Devils), Jack Bibby, Jake Bibby, Sam Halsall, (all Huddersfield Giants), Tommy Leuluai (retired)