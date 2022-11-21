Every World Cup attendance with Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos stadia heavily involved

THE Rugby League World Cup is over and the time of reflection is upon us.
One of the biggest questions that has been asked following the end of the tournament is how could attendances have been improved despite the record numbers registered.
Us at League Express have compiled attendances for all games from round one right through to the World Cup Final.
Round 1:
England vs Samoa – St James’ Park, Newcastle – 43,119
Australia vs Fiji – Headingley Stadium, Leeds – 13,666
Italy vs Scotland – Kingston Park, Newcastle – 6,206
Jamaica vs Ireland – Headingley Stadium, Leeds – 6,320
New Zealand vs Lebanon – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington – 5,453
France vs Greece – Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster – 4,000
Tonga vs Papua New Guinea – Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens – 10,409
Wales vs Cook Island – Leigh Sports Village, Leigh – 6,188
Round 2:
Australia vs Scotland – Coventry Building Society Stadium, Coventry – 10,276
Fiji vs Italy – Kingston Park, Newcastle – 3,675
England vs France – University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton – 23,648
New Zealand vs Jamaica – MKM Stadium, Hull – 6,829
Ireland vs Lebanon – Leigh Sports Village, Leigh – 6,057
Samoa vs Greece – Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster – 4,412
Tonga vs Wales – Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens – 7,752
Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington – 6,752
Round 3:
New Zealand vs Ireland – Headingley Stadium, Leeds – 14,044
England vs Greece – Bramall Lane, Sheffield – 18,760
Fiji vs Scotland – Kingston Park, Newcastle – 6,736
Australia vs Italy – Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens – 5,586
Lebanon vs Jamaica – Leigh Sports Village, Leigh – 5,006
Tonga vs Cook Islands – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough – 8,342
Samoa vs France – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington – 6,756
Papua New Guinea vs Wales – Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster – 6,968
Quarter-finals:
Australia vs Lebanon – John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield – 8,206
England vs Papua New Guinea – DW Stadium, Wigan – 23,179
New Zealand vs Fiji – MKM Stadium, Hull – 7,080
Tonga vs Samoa – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington – 12,674
Semi-finals:
Australia vs New Zealand – Elland Road, Leeds – 28,113
England vs Samoa – Emirates Stadium, London – 40,489
Final:
Australia vs Samoa – Old Trafford, Manchester – 67,502