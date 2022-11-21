Super League records you didn’t know existed including Bradford Bulls, Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors

SUPER League fans love a good statistic or two, particularly when their team is involved.

Well, for some supporters, the following records may not be well known considering their timing as well as lack of follow-up after the games.

But, here we have six records that people may never knew existed:

Biggest home win: 96-16, Bradford Bulls vs Salford City Reds (25 June 2000)

Biggest away win: 6-84, Hull Kingston Rovers vs Wigan Warriors (1 April 2013)

Lowest scoring game: 4-0, Salford City Reds v Castleford Tigers (16 March 1997)

0-4, Celtic Crusaders vs St. Helens (7 March 2009)

4-0, St. Helens vs Castleford Tigers (30 August 2019)

4-0, Warrington Wolves vs Hull F.C. (24 June 2022)

Highest scoring game with no tries: Salford City Reds 5-2 Harlequins RL (15 June 2007)

Most points in a game by one team: 96, Bradford Bulls vs Salford City Reds (25 June 2000)

Most tries in a game by one team: 17, Bradford Bulls vs Salford City Reds (25 June 2000)