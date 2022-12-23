Ex-Catalans Dragons boss Laurent Frayssinous on his new Super League club following move to St Helens

FORMER Catalans Dragons boss Laurent Frayssinous has given the lowdown on his new Super League club following his appointment as assistant coach to St Helens head coach Paul Wellens.

Frayssinous, who is the current head coach of the France national team, joined up with Saints almost a month ago after coming in to the Merseyside club as number two to new boss Wellens.

The native Frenchman was appointed head coach of the Dragons back in 2012, replacing Trent Robinson, who had left to coach the Sydney Roosters.

At 35, he was the youngest coach in the Super League at the time, and the first French coach of the Perpignan-based club.

Now, he has made the trip to the UK and explained his experience so far.

“It was a great opportunity offered by Saints to come and work with Paul (Wellens) and help him. The objective will be to be as successful as previous years and I am here to help the club to do that,” Frayssinous told Saints TV.

“I understand why the club has been so successful. The first thing for me is, it is a big challenge in getting out of my comfort zone.

“I want to embrace the culture and keep on improving on my language. I have been learning a few slang words and secondly coming to such a great club it’s about thinking everyday about how I can help them.

Frayssinous also explained the difficulty in being away from his family for six weeks at a time.

“Family-wise it will be a challenge but I am here for a job and they will join me every six weeks because in France there is school holidays after every six weeks.”