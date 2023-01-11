Odds and favourites revealed to be the Championship top try-scorer in 2023 as Halifax Panthers and Keighley Cougars stars out in front

THE 2023 Championship is arguably set to be one of the most fascinating competitions yet.

With the Leigh Leopards earning promotion to Super League at the end of the 2022 season, the competition is more of a level playing field.

Relegated Super League side Toulouse Olympique will be hoping to bounce back immediately whilst Championship stalwarts Featherstone Rovers, Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers will be aiming for glory.

Don’t underestimate newly promoted Keighley Cougars either, who have recruited brilliantly for their first season back in the second tier.

In terms of try-scorers, there are a number of potent attacking threats in the Championship ranks, with one big new signing the joint favourite to take home the most efforts in 2023.

Here are the odds for top try-scorer according to Skybet.

Ben Crooks – Keighley Cougars – 8/1

Lachlan Walmsley – Halifax Panthers – 8/1

Jake Maizen – Halifax Panthers – 10/1

Luke Briscoe – Featherstone Rovers – 10/1

Ben Blackmore – Bradford Bulls – 12/1

Mo Agoro – Keighley Cougars – 12/1

Ilias Bergal – Toulouse Olympique – 14/1

Latrell Schaumkel – Toulouse Olympique – 14/1

Paul Marcon – Toulouse Olympique – 14/1

Aidan McGowan – Batley Bulldogs – 16/1

Keighley and Halifax new boys Ben Crooks and Jake Maizen respectively are expected to cause teams a lot of damage out wide, whilst Luke Briscoe is predicted to once more be a try-scoring threat for Featherstone.

Interestingly, three of Toulouse’s backs all have the same odds of 14/1, potentially because it is unsure at present which two will play on the wing.